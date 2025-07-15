UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Exam Time-Table Released: Check Paper Wise Detailed Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jul 2025
10:33 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the timetable for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025.
Candidates who qualified in the preliminary round can now check the detailed schedule on the commission’s website — upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the timetable for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary round can now check the detailed schedule on the commission’s website — upsc.gov.in. As per the announced dates, the UPSC CSE Mains 2025 will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31.

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Check Download Link &amp; Revised Schedule
TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Check Download Link &amp; Revised Schedule

The examination will be held in two shifts each day, with candidates competing for a total of 979 vacancies across various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). Of these, 38 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), including categories such as blindness and low vision (12), deaf and hard of hearing (7), locomotor disability (10), and multiple disabilities (9).

Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 22 - Paper I (forenoon session)
  • August 23 - Paper II (forenoon session), Paper III (afternoon session)
  • August 24 - Paper IV (forenoon session), Paper V (afternoon session)
  • August 30 - Paper A (forenoon session), Paper B (afternoon session)
  • August 31 - Paper VI (forenoon session), Paper VII (afternoon session)
NEET UG 2025 Withheld Results Declared! Check Notice and Counselling Details
NEET UG 2025 Withheld Results Declared! Check Notice and Counselling Details

The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 pattern comprises a written examination followed by a Personality Test (Interview). The written component includes nine papers, covering an essay, general studies, optional subjects, and qualifying language papers. Notably, there will be a one-third negative marking for each incorrect answer in objective-type questions, as per the marking scheme.

Only those candidates who have cleared the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 are eligible to appear in the Main examination.

Last updated on 15 Jul 2025
10:35 AM
UPSC CSE 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC Mains exam schedule
Similar stories
TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Check Download Link & Revised Sch. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Withheld Results Declared! Check Notice and Counselling Details

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR NET December 2024 Certificates Released - Check Download Guidelines by NTA

TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins for Ranks 1 to 39145, Direct Li. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Check Download Link & Revised Sch. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Withheld Results Declared! Check Notice and Counselling Details

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR NET December 2024 Certificates Released - Check Download Guidelines by NTA

TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins for Ranks 1 to 39145, Direct Li. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Expected Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Details

TSCHE

TSCHE Issues TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Mock Allotment Result- Direct Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality