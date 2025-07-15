UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Exam Time-Table Released: Check Paper Wise Detailed Schedule

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the timetable for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary round can now check the detailed schedule on the commission’s website — upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the timetable for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary round can now check the detailed schedule on the commission’s website — upsc.gov.in. As per the announced dates, the UPSC CSE Mains 2025 will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31.

The examination will be held in two shifts each day, with candidates competing for a total of 979 vacancies across various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). Of these, 38 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), including categories such as blindness and low vision (12), deaf and hard of hearing (7), locomotor disability (10), and multiple disabilities (9).

Exam Schedule

August 22 - Paper I (forenoon session)

August 23 - Paper II (forenoon session), Paper III (afternoon session)

August 24 - Paper IV (forenoon session), Paper V (afternoon session)

August 30 - Paper A (forenoon session), Paper B (afternoon session)

August 31 - Paper VI (forenoon session), Paper VII (afternoon session)

The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 pattern comprises a written examination followed by a Personality Test (Interview). The written component includes nine papers, covering an essay, general studies, optional subjects, and qualifying language papers. Notably, there will be a one-third negative marking for each incorrect answer in objective-type questions, as per the marking scheme.

Only those candidates who have cleared the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 are eligible to appear in the Main examination.