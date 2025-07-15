TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Check Download Link & Revised Schedule

Summary The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has officially announced the much-anticipated seat allotment result for the first phase of Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 counselling. Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses in polytechnic colleges across the state for the 2025-26 academic year can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website.

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has officially announced the much-anticipated seat allotment result for the first phase of Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 counselling. Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses in polytechnic colleges across the state for the 2025-26 academic year can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website — tgpolycet.nic.in.

The TS POLYCET round 1 seat allotment result, originally scheduled for release on July 4, 2025, was postponed and has now been declared. To access their seat allotment orders, candidates will need to log in using their ID number, TG POLYCET hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

As per the official counselling guidelines, candidates who have secured a seat in this round must pay the seat acceptance fee and complete self-reporting online between July 15 and 18, 2025. The fee can be paid through net banking, credit card, or debit card. For those allotted seats in government polytechnic colleges, the annual fee has been fixed at ₹3,800.

The Department of Technical Education has clearly stated that if a candidate fails to pay the requisite fee within the stipulated timeline, the provisionally allotted seat will be automatically cancelled, and the candidate will forfeit any claim to that seat.

To check the TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the seat allotment link, and log in with their credentials. After viewing the result, candidates should promptly pay the fee and download the allotment order for future reference.

