NEET UG 2025 Withheld Results Declared! Check Notice and Counselling Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2025 results for candidates from Madhya Pradesh, whose scores had been withheld following a legal dispute over a power outage during the exam. Candidates can now download their NEET UG 2025 results from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in — by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

The results were previously kept on hold after petitions were filed by around 70 medical aspirants from Indore and Ujjain centres, seeking a re-examination. The students claimed that a power failure at several exam centres during the NEET UG 2025 exam held on May 4 had hampered their performance. Initially, a single-judge bench of the MP High Court, led by Justice Subodh Abhyankar, had directed the NTA to conduct a re-test for the affected candidates.

However, the decision took a new turn when a division bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Binod Kumar Dwivedi stayed the single judge's order. The court noted that sudden weather changes leading to the power outage were beyond the control of the exam authority and could not justify a re-exam. The bench also pointed out that with over 22 lakh candidates appearing for NEET UG 2025, isolated incidents should not disrupt the nationwide examination process.

While the High Court revoked the order for a re-test, it upheld the provision that NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS, BDS, and other courses would remain subject to the final outcome of the pending petitions.

The NEET UG 2025 result was originally declared on June 14. A total of 12.36 lakh candidates qualified for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses across India.

Recently, the Medical Counselling Committee officially announced the detailed NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, with Round 1 registrations beginning from July 21, 2025.

