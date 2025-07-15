NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Withheld Results Declared! Check Notice and Counselling Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jul 2025
09:27 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2025 results for candidates from Madhya Pradesh, whose scores had been withheld following a legal dispute over a power outage during the exam.
Candidates can now download their NEET UG 2025 results from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2025 results for candidates from Madhya Pradesh, whose scores had been withheld following a legal dispute over a power outage during the exam. Candidates can now download their NEET UG 2025 results from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in — by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

CSIR NET December 2024 Certificates Released - Check Download Guidelines by NTA
CSIR NET December 2024 Certificates Released - Check Download Guidelines by NTA

The results were previously kept on hold after petitions were filed by around 70 medical aspirants from Indore and Ujjain centres, seeking a re-examination. The students claimed that a power failure at several exam centres during the NEET UG 2025 exam held on May 4 had hampered their performance. Initially, a single-judge bench of the MP High Court, led by Justice Subodh Abhyankar, had directed the NTA to conduct a re-test for the affected candidates.

However, the decision took a new turn when a division bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Binod Kumar Dwivedi stayed the single judge's order. The court noted that sudden weather changes leading to the power outage were beyond the control of the exam authority and could not justify a re-exam. The bench also pointed out that with over 22 lakh candidates appearing for NEET UG 2025, isolated incidents should not disrupt the nationwide examination process.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out - MCC Releases Key Dates &amp; Details for All Rounds
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out - MCC Releases Key Dates &amp; Details for All Rounds

While the High Court revoked the order for a re-test, it upheld the provision that NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS, BDS, and other courses would remain subject to the final outcome of the pending petitions.

The NEET UG 2025 result was originally declared on June 14. A total of 12.36 lakh candidates qualified for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses across India.

Recently, the Medical Counselling Committee officially announced the detailed NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, with Round 1 registrations beginning from July 21, 2025.

Read the full notice here.

Last updated on 15 Jul 2025
09:37 AM
NEET UG 2025 NTA National Testing Agency (NTA) Result
Similar stories
CSIR UGC NET

CSIR NET December 2024 Certificates Released - Check Download Guidelines by NTA

TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins for Ranks 1 to 39145, Direct Li. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Expected Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Details

TSCHE

TSCHE Issues TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Mock Allotment Result- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CSIR UGC NET

CSIR NET December 2024 Certificates Released - Check Download Guidelines by NTA

TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins for Ranks 1 to 39145, Direct Li. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Expected Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Details

TSCHE

TSCHE Issues TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Mock Allotment Result- Direct Link Here

Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY 2025 Exam Results Soon at keralaresults.nic.in- Details

Delhi University (DU)

University of Delhi Ends Registration For UG CSAS Phase 2 Today- Know Important Dates. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality