UGC Opens ‘Deemed to be University’ Status for Colleges Offering Unique Disciplines

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited colleges specialising in Indian cultural heritage, skill development, sports, and Indian languages to apply for ‘Deemed to be University’ status under the ‘Distinct Category’. UGC has also outlined specific eligibility criteria and documentation requirements for institutions seeking this recognition.

A Deemed to be University is an institution recognised for excellence in a particular domain of higher education. As per Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, the central government grants this status on UGC’s recommendation. This recognition allows institutions to have academic autonomy, enabling them to design their own syllabus and introduce specialized courses.

Eligibility Criteria for ‘Deemed to be University’ Status

To qualify for ‘Deemed to be University’ status, a college must:

Be registered as a not-for-profit entity under a society, trust, or company.

Submit a notarized affidavit ensuring that its movable and immovable assets will not be leased or disposed of without UGC’s prior approval.

Existing institutions exclusively established for educational purposes do not need to form a separate entity.

Documents Required for Application

Eligible colleges must submit an online application along with:

No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the affiliating university.

Detailed Project Report (DPR) outlining a 15-year strategic vision and 5-year implementation plan.

Sponsoring body details, including its objectives, key personnel, and academic framework.

Land ownership documents in the name of the institution or sponsoring body.

Approval from relevant statutory bodies for professional courses.

Financial records (last three years’ income and expenditure statements).

Public disclosure of uploaded documents on the institution’s official website.

Commitment letter from government bodies (if the institution receives state or central funding).

Compliance undertaking ensuring adherence to UGC regulations.

In a separate development, UGC has barred Rajasthan’s Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University (JJTU) from offering PhD programmes for five years due to violations of UGC PhD regulations. Additionally, three more Rajasthan-based universities—OPJS University, Sunrise University, and Singhania University—have also been prohibited from offering PhD programmes for the next five years.

Institutions aspiring for ‘Deemed to be University’ status must ensure compliance with UGC guidelines to avoid similar regulatory actions.