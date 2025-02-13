UGC NET 2024 Result and Final Answer Key - Certificate and Score Calculation Key Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the final answer key and result of the UGC NET December 2024 examination. Before declaring the results, NTA will release the final answer key, which will be published only if the expert panel finds valid discrepancies in the provisional answer key.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the final answer key and result of the UGC NET December 2024 examination in the coming days. The exam was conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025, across multiple shifts. Candidates were earlier provided with a provisional answer key on January 31, 2025, and had the opportunity to raise objections until February 3, 2025. Before declaring the results, NTA will release the final answer key, which will be published only if the expert panel finds valid discrepancies in the provisional answer key.

How to Check the UGC NET December 2024 Result

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the final answer key:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the link for the result (once available). View the result displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

UGC NET December 2024 Exam & Marking Scheme

The UGC NET exam consisted of two papers with a total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs):

Paper I: 50 questions

Paper II: 100 questions

The exam duration was three hours, and the marking scheme awarded two marks for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses. Additionally, unattempted or review-marked questions did not receive any marks.

UGC NET Certificate Validity

The UGC NET qualification certificate holds significant value for candidates aspiring to academic and research roles. The certification remains valid for three years for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) applicants. However, for those applying for assistant professor or lectureship positions, the qualification is valid for a lifetime.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official NTA website for updates on the final answer key and result declaration.