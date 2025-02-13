UGC NET 2024

UGC NET 2024 Result and Final Answer Key - Certificate and Score Calculation Key Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
13:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the final answer key and result of the UGC NET December 2024 examination.
Before declaring the results, NTA will release the final answer key, which will be published only if the expert panel finds valid discrepancies in the provisional answer key.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the final answer key and result of the UGC NET December 2024 examination in the coming days. The exam was conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025, across multiple shifts. Candidates were earlier provided with a provisional answer key on January 31, 2025, and had the opportunity to raise objections until February 3, 2025. Before declaring the results, NTA will release the final answer key, which will be published only if the expert panel finds valid discrepancies in the provisional answer key.

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024 Release Update - Check Download Steps and Selection Criteria
RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024 Release Update - Check Download Steps and Selection Criteria

How to Check the UGC NET December 2024 Result

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the final answer key:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the link for the result (once available).
  3. View the result displayed on the screen.
  4. Download and print a copy for future reference.

UGC NET December 2024 Exam & Marking Scheme

The UGC NET exam consisted of two papers with a total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs):

  • Paper I: 50 questions
  • Paper II: 100 questions

The exam duration was three hours, and the marking scheme awarded two marks for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses. Additionally, unattempted or review-marked questions did not receive any marks.

CSIR UGC NET 2024: City Intimation Slip Release Update and List of Centres
CSIR UGC NET 2024: City Intimation Slip Release Update and List of Centres

UGC NET Certificate Validity

The UGC NET qualification certificate holds significant value for candidates aspiring to academic and research roles. The certification remains valid for three years for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) applicants. However, for those applying for assistant professor or lectureship positions, the qualification is valid for a lifetime.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official NTA website for updates on the final answer key and result declaration.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
13:52 PM
UGC NET 2024 UGC NET December 2024 National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Eligibility Criteria Out – Check Deta. . .

UPSC IES

UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2025: Apply Online for 47 Posts, Eligibility and Details

KMAT 2025

Registration for KMAT 2025 Ends Feb 14; Steps to Apply Now and Exam Details

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024 Release Update - Check Download Steps and Selection Criteri. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The books were launched at SBI Auditorium, Boimela Prangan in the presence of eminent dignitaries
Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM)

Prof (Dr) RP Banerjee of EIILM-Kolkata unveils 2 books on Vedic wisdom at Boimela Pra. . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Eligibility Criteria Out – Check Deta. . .

KMAT 2025

Registration for KMAT 2025 Ends Feb 14; Steps to Apply Now and Exam Details

UPSC IES

UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2025: Apply Online for 47 Posts, Eligibility and Details

ICSE 2025

Ace ICSE 2025 Geography Exam: Expert Tips to Master Maps, Theory and Score High!

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024 Release Update - Check Download Steps and Selection Criteri. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality