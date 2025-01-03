CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Revamped: Know the Key Changes Announced by UGC

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jan 2025
15:37 PM

Summary
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced significant reforms to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, set to take effect in 2025.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced significant reforms to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, set to take effect in 2025. These updates aim to streamline the examination process, enhance accessibility, and create a standardised testing experience for students nationwide.

RPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Key Exam Dates and Details
RPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Key Exam Dates and Details

Transition to Fully Computer-Based Testing

CUET UG 2025 will exclusively adopt the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) format, replacing the hybrid model used previously. This change follows operational challenges encountered in 2024, including test cancellations due to logistical issues. The CBT format is expected to ensure a smoother, more efficient, and reliable examination process, reducing risks of disruption or leaks.

Reduced Subject Choices and Selection Limit

The number of subjects offered in CUET UG has been reduced from 63 to 37. However, admissions for the dropped subjects will be conducted based on aptitude test (GAT) scores.

Additionally, candidates will now select only five subjects instead of six, simplifying the examination structure.

CUET PG 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and Direct Link
CUET PG 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and Direct Link

Standardised Exam Duration and Question Format

All CUET UG exams will now have a uniform duration of 60 minutes, addressing inconsistencies caused by varying time limits in previous editions. Each exam will consist of 50 compulsory questions, eliminating the option to skip or choose among questions.

Encouraging Interdisciplinary Learning

In a progressive step towards fostering inclusivity, students can now choose subjects outside their Class 12 curriculum for the CUET UG. This flexibility enables candidates to explore interdisciplinary options, paving the way for broader academic opportunities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the CUET UG 2025 exam schedule. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official updates to stay informed about registration timelines and further developments.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2025
15:38 PM
CUET UG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate University Grants Commission (UGC)


