RPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Key Exam Dates and Details

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the detailed exam calendar for 2025 on its website, covering all major exams scheduled from January to December 2025. Aspirants can now access the calendar to stay informed about key examination dates.

Major Exam Dates

According to the RPSC notice, the following exams are among the key highlights:

State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims): February 2, 2025

State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains): June 17 and June 18, 2025

PTI and Librarian Exam for Sanskrit College Education Department: May 4 and May 6, 2025

Senior Teacher Exam for Secondary Education Department: September 7 to September 12, 2025

The calendar outlines the schedule for various other exams, ensuring candidates have sufficient time to plan their preparation.

Candidates participating in the RPSC recruitment process can use the calendar to stay updated on exam schedules and other relevant details.

Steps to Download RPSC Exam Calendar 2025

To access the detailed exam calendar, follow these steps:

Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled “Press Note regarding Consolidated Examinations Calendar for Year 2025.”

The exam calendar will open in a new window.

Download and save the document for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website for any updates or changes to the exam schedule.

Find the direct exam calendar download link here.