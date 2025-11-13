UGC Extends ODL and Online Programme Application Submission Deadline for HEIs

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially extended the application deadline for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) seeking recognition to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes. According to an official public notice, the earlier deadline of November 10, 2025, has now been extended.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially extended the application deadline for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) seeking recognition to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

According to an official public notice, the earlier deadline of November 10, 2025, has now been extended to November 17, 2025. The decision comes in response to multiple requests received from universities and colleges following UGC’s previous notification issued on October 21, 2025.

The extension will apply to applications for programmes beginning in February 2026 and onwards, under the provisions of the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and its subsequent amendments. This step aims to offer additional time to institutions that are in the process of completing their submissions and ensuring compliance with UGC norms.

Along with the online application, institutions are also required to submit a hard copy of the original affidavit by November 30, 2025. The affidavit must be sent to the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, at 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi - 110001. This submission is a mandatory step in the recognition process.

In its statement, UGC emphasised that the decision reflects its continued commitment to promoting flexible and quality higher education in India. The Commission also encouraged institutions to regularly visit the UGC DEB website (deb.ugc.ac.in) for the latest updates, notices, and clarifications related to the recognition process.