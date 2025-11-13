AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Application Correction Begins: Check Link, Editable and Non-editable Fields

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Nov 2025
09:51 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026.
Registered candidates can now make necessary changes to their application forms through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. Registered candidates can now make necessary changes to their application forms through the official website - exams.nta.nic.in - using their login credentials. The last date to make corrections is November 14, 2025.

Steps to Edit Information

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.
  • Click on the ‘Correction Window’ link on the homepage.
  • Log in with your unique credentials.
  • Edit the relevant details.
  • Review and save the changes.
The NTA has urged applicants to review all details carefully before the correction window closes to avoid discrepancies in their admit cards or examination records.

Editable and Non-editable Fields

Not Allowed to Change: Name of candidate, Mobile number, Email ID, Address (permanent and present), Father’s and mother’s name, Date of birth, and Gender.

Allowed to Change: Category and sub-category, Class (applied for), Exam Medium, Photograph, Signature, Category, date of birth, and studentship certificates.

Candidates can also change their examination cities, but only within the same state or Union Territory, and modify all four city preferences accordingly.

The AISSEE 2026 exam will be conducted on January 18, 2026, for admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across India for the academic session 2026–27.

Find the direct correction window link here.

Last updated on 13 Nov 2025
09:52 AM
AISSEE 2026 All India Sainik School Entrance Examination National Testing Agency (NTA) applications
