NEET PG 2025

Meghalaya NEET PG Counselling 2025: NEIGRIHMS Announces Schedule & Hybrid Mode Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Nov 2025
12:14 PM

File Image

Summary
The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, will conduct the first round of Meghalaya NEET PG Counselling 2025 for admission to MD/MS courses on November 14, 2025.
The counselling session will be held in hybrid mode (online and offline).

The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, will conduct the first round of Meghalaya NEET PG Counselling 2025 for admission to MD/MS courses on November 14, 2025. The counselling session will be held in hybrid mode (online and offline) from 11 AM at the Director’s Conference Room, NEIGRIHMS.

According to the official notice, 50 candidates in the North East Open category and 36 candidates in the NEIGRIHMS Pass Out category have been invited to the first round of counselling.

NEET PG 2025 AIQ Seats: NBEMS Issues Notice on Fee Payment, Joining Status &amp; OPJR Portal
FMGE December 2025 Exam and Registration Schedule Out: Apply from Nov 14 at natboard.edu.in
Candidates opting for online participation must confirm their attendance by sending an email with their name, email ID, mobile number, NEET PG 2025 roll number, rank, and category to ar-academic@neigrihms.gov.in by November 13 using their registered email ID.

Those attending offline counselling in person must carry all required documents for verification. The seat allocation will be based on NEET PG 2025 merit, subject to verification of eligibility and documents. NEIGRIHMS clarified that the counselling process will not carry any marks.

Important Dates

Publication of selected candidates: November 15, 2025

Joining/reporting deadline: November 20, 2025

Candidates must report physically to complete verification and admission formalities. Failure to report by the deadline will lead to cancellation of the provisional seat allotment.

For queries, candidates can contact Shri Ruban Sarma, Office Superintendent, Academic Section, NEIGRIHMS, at +91 98625 83883.

Last updated on 13 Nov 2025
12:14 PM
NEET PG 2025 Meghalaya NEET counselling schedule
