UGC NET December 2024 Results: Expected Release Date and Steps to Check

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 results by the end of February or early March. While an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time is still awaited, candidates will be able to access their scorecards on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once results are announced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 results by the end of February or early March. While an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time is still awaited, candidates will be able to access their scorecards on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once results are announced.

How to Check UGC NET 2024 Results (Once it is Published)

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the 'Candidate Login' section available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials, including the application number, date of birth, and security pin. View and download the UGC NET result. Print a copy for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UGC NET December 2024 examinations were conducted between January 3 and January 27, 2025. Following the exam, NTA released the provisional answer key on February 1, allowing candidates to submit objections until February 3. Based on past trends, UGC NET results are usually published within 30 to 40 days after the exam.

The UGC NET exam serves as a qualifying test for Indian nationals aspiring for the roles of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian colleges and universities.