MAH BEd MEd CET 2025 Registration Begins; How to Apply Now

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has commenced the registration process for MAH BEd MEd CET 2025 from February 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, mahacet.org, before the deadline on February 18, 2025.

Steps to Apply for MAH BEd MEd CET 2025

Visit the official website at mahacet.org. Click on the link for MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET 2025. Complete the registration process and submit the required details. Log in to the candidate’s account and fill out the application form. Make the payment and download the confirmation page. Print a copy for future reference.

MAH BEd MEd CET 2025 Application Fee Details

Open Category candidates from Maharashtra, Outside Maharashtra (OMS), All India Category, and J&K Migrants: INR 1200

Reserved category candidates: INR 1000

The application fee is payable only through online modes, including Internet Banking, Credit/ Debit Cards (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), IMPS, Cash Cards, or Mobile Wallets.

The entrance exam is scheduled for March 28, 2025, and will be conducted online across multiple sessions at designated centres in Maharashtra. Candidates must strictly adhere to the allotted date, session, and venue, as no changes will be permitted.