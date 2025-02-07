SSC GD 2025

Admit Card for SSC GD Constable 2025 Out: Steps to Download from Feb 7

Posted on 07 Feb 2025
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2025 for the February 11 examination on February 7, 2025.
Candidates appearing for the Constable (GD) exam in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau can download their hall tickets from their respective SSC regional websites.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2025 for the February 11 examination today, February 7, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Constable (GD) exam in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau can download their hall tickets from their respective SSC regional websites or from the official website ssc.gov.in.

How to Download SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2025

  1. Visit the official SSC regional website.
  2. Click on the link for SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2025 for the February 11 exam.
  3. Enter the required login credentials on the new page.
  4. Click on Submit to view your admit card.
  5. Download the admit card and verify the details.
  6. Take a printout for future reference.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies for Constable (General Duty) roles across multiple forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy positions in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The SSC Constable GD written exam is scheduled for multiple dates, including February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.

