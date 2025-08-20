NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Result 2025 Declared - Check Cutoff Scores, Full Merit List & Counselling Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Aug 2025
09:05 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared the much-awaited NEET PG 2025 result on its official website.
The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3 across the country in a single shift as a computer-based test.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared the much-awaited NEET PG 2025 result on its official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to NBEMS, out of 2,42,493 registered candidates, a total of 2,30,114 appeared for the exam, of which 1,28,116 qualified. The individual NEET PG scorecards 2025 will be available for download from August 29 and can be accessed for six months. The scorecard will mention the candidate’s score, rank, category, and aggregate marks, which will be verified during counselling.

The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3 across the country in a single shift as a computer-based test. It serves as the gateway for admissions to MD, MS, DNB, DrNB (Direct 6 Years), and postgraduate diploma courses for the 2025-26 academic session.

As per Supreme Court orders dated May 30, 2025 (W.P. No. 456/2025), the exam was held in a single shift, and hence, the process of normalization of scores has not been applied.

NEET PG 2025 Cut-off Scores

  • General / EWS: 50th percentile – 276/800
  • General PwBD: 45th percentile – 255/800
  • SC / ST / OBC (including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC): 40th percentile – 235/800

NBEMS has urged candidates to carefully check their results and prepare for the upcoming counselling process.

Find the detailed merit list link here.

Last updated on 20 Aug 2025
09:06 AM
NEET PG 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate Result merit list
