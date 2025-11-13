Odisha OTET 2025 Registration Window Opens: Schedule, Steps and Paper 1 & 2 Exam Details

Summary The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has started the registration process for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025. Candidates aspiring to become eligible teachers in the state can now apply online through the official website.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has started the registration process for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025. Candidates aspiring to become eligible teachers in the state can now apply online through the official website - bseodisha.nic.in.

The last date to submit the OTET 2025 application form is November 25, and to pay the examination fee is November 26, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline, as the board has clearly stated that the last date will not be extended under any circumstances. The OTET 2025 admit card will be available for download from December 10, 2025.

How to Apply?

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official OTET website at onlineapp.bseodisha.ac.in/otet2025/

Click on “Login” for Paper 1, Paper 2, or both.

Select “New Registration” and enter your name, mobile number, and other details.

Complete the form, upload documents, and pay the required fee.

Check and download the application for future reference.

Candidates must note that no changes in personal data, address, caste, or subject will be permitted once the form is submitted. Therefore, applicants are urged to review their details carefully before final submission.

According to the official notice, the OTET 2025 exam will be held on December 17, 2025, in two shifts. Paper 1 (classes I to V) will be conducted from 9 AM to 11.30 AM, and Paper 2 (classes VI to VIII) from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

The OTET serves as a crucial eligibility test for teaching positions in Odisha’s government and private schools, ensuring the selection of qualified educators.

Find the direct registration link here.