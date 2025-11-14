Telangana & Bihar Schools Closed Due to Bye-Election and Vote Counting? Check Details

Summary Schools and several establishments in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed today, November 14, in view of the ongoing vote counting for state elections and bye-elections. Residents of both states are advised to follow local announcements for updates on reopening schedules.

Schools and several establishments in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed today, November 14, in view of the ongoing vote counting for state elections and bye-elections.

In Telangana, the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency is conducting bye-elections, for which several schools and offices have been designated as polling or counting centres.

As per the order issued on November 7, 2025, by Hyderabad District Collector and Magistrate Harichandana Dasari, November 14 has been declared a paid holiday for these institutions.

The directive applies to all schools, government departments, and establishments involved in election-related duties.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared November 14 a paid holiday across Bihar for all eligible voters employed in business, trade, and industrial establishments.

The decision aims to ensure voter participation and the smooth conduct of the ongoing Assembly election process.

Residents of both states are advised to follow local announcements for updates on reopening schedules.