TSCHE

TS EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Challenge Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 May 2026
16:13 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper from the official website- eapcet.t
According to the official schedule, the last date to raise objections against the provisional TS EAMCET answer key is May 13, 2026

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the provisional answer key for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 on May 11. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper from the official website- eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The university has also opened the objection window for candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answers. Students can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 300 per question.

According to the official schedule, the last date to raise objections against the provisional TS EAMCET answer key is May 13, 2026.

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The Telangana EAPCET 2026 examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams was conducted on May 4 and 5 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination was held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM.

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional answer key:

  1. Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in
  2. Click on the “Answer Key Challenge for TS EAMCET – 2026” link
  3. Enter the registration number, EAMCET hall ticket number, and mobile number
  4. The TS EAMCET 2026 answer key PDF will appear on the screen
  5. Download and print the provisional answer key for future reference

The response sheet and question paper have also been made available to help candidates calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results. Further updates regarding the final answer key and result announcement are expected to be released on the official portal soon.

Last updated on 11 May 2026
16:14 PM
TSCHE Answer Key TS EAMCET
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