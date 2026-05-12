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Gujarat University Declares 2026 Results for UG and PG Courses; Scorecard Available

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2026
14:59 PM

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Summary
The university has made the results available on its official website, allowing students to access their marks online
Students enrolled in courses including MCom, BEd, MSc, LLM, LLB, BSc, MA, BA, BCom, and various other programmes can now check their semester results using their PRN number or roll number

Gujarat University has announced the 2026 examination results for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes conducted during the December 2025 examination session. The university has made the results available on its official website, allowing students to access their marks online.

Students enrolled in courses including MCom, BEd, MSc, LLM, LLB, BSc, MA, BA, BCom, and various other programmes can now check their semester results using their PRN number or roll number.

The latest announcement comes as thousands of students across Gujarat had been awaiting updates regarding their semester examination outcomes. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can download their scorecards directly from the university portal.

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Gujarat University Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results online:

  1. Visit the official Gujarat University result website
  2. Navigate to the “Result” section
  3. Select the respective course and semester
  4. Enter details such as PRN number or roll number
  5. Submit the information to view the result
  6. Download and save the scorecard PDF for future reference

About Gujarat University

Established in 1949, Gujarat University is one of the leading public universities in Gujarat. Located in Ahmedabad, the institution is recognised by the University Grants Commission and offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple disciplines.

The university provides courses in commerce and management, science and technology, law, humanities, life sciences, social sciences, and education. It is also accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council and serves students from across the state and country.

Last updated on 12 May 2026
15:05 PM
Results out Gujarat University UG courses PG courses
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