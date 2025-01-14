NEET PG 2024

Registration Deadline for Tripura NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Extended: Steps to Register

Posted on 14 Jan 2025
17:03 PM

Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura, has announced an extension for the Tripura National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 counselling registration. Candidates can now register for the counselling process until January 15, 2025, through the official website, dme.tripura.gov.in.

Previously, the deadline was set for January 13, 2025, but the extension has delayed the release of the Tripura NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling merit list, initially scheduled for January 10, 2025.

Steps to Register for Tripura NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling

  1. Visit the official website at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Round 3 Counselling Registration’ link.
  3. Provide the necessary details and complete the online application form.
  4. Upload all required documents.
  5. Submit the application form after reviewing the details.
Eligibility Criteria for Tripura NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling

  • Candidates who did not register in rounds 1 and 2 but have qualified NEET PG 2024.
  • Registered candidates who were not allotted a seat or wish to upgrade their previously allotted seat.
  • Applicants must meet NEET PG 2024 and state-specific educational and domicile requirements.
Tripura NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Fees

Government Colleges:

  • General, EWS, OBC-NCL: INR 25,000
  • SC, ST, PwD, OBC-NCL (Non-Domicile): INR 12,500

Non-Government Colleges:

  • All Categories: INR 2,00,000

Both Government and Private Colleges:

  • All Categories: INR 2,00,000

Eligible candidates must pay the registration fee and security deposit to participate in the Tripura NEET PG 2024 choice-filling process.

NEET PG 2024 NEET PG National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
