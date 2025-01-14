Expert Strategies to Excel in CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025

Summary With just over a month remaining for the CBSE exams, students must be deeply engrossed in their preparations. As the countdown progresses, a strategic approach becomes indispensable.

With just over a month remaining for the CBSE exams, students must be deeply engrossed in their preparations. The class 10 board exams mark a pivotal milestone, shaping future academic and career trajectories. As the countdown progresses, a strategic approach becomes indispensable—whether for last-minute revisions or perfecting subject-specific nuances. Success requires balancing effective study habits, stress management, and mastering exam techniques that align with exam expectations. In this crucial phase, adopting a focused and streamlined strategy is imperative to concentrate on key aspects of each subject.

Level Up Your Exam Preparation

1. Targeted Study Plan with Metacognitive Monitoring

Craft a personalised timetable that accounts for academic goals, subject complexities, and individual learning paces. Break study sessions into manageable blocks with short breaks to avoid burnout. Use metacognitive strategies like self-reflection on your study progress – track what you’ve learned and what needs more focus. This method ensures a balanced and structured learning approach.

2. Develop Critical Thinking Using Available Resources

The inclusion of Competency-Based Questions (CBQs) as part of the CBSE’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reforms underscores the need for conceptual understanding.

Students should:

Work on CBQs from previous years or CBSE-issued question banks.

Practise decoding questions through multiple mock tests, identifying keywords, and linking them to core concepts.

Embrace a strategic approach to answering questions with clarity and precision.

3. Adopt Smart Study Techniques and Manage Stress

To tackle pre-exam stress effectively:

Utilise tools like mind maps and graphic organisers to visualise and organise information. For instance, create mind maps to summarise chapters in History or diagrams to recall Chemistry equations.

Incorporate active recall techniques for quick revision.

Balance preparation with physical activities like yoga, brisk walks, or short exercise routines to rejuvenate your mind and body.

Blueprint for Subject-Specific Success

Science: Focus on Concepts and Applications

Prioritise understanding over rote memorisation. For instance, master numerical problem-solving in Physics by practising derivations and formulas.

Practise writing balanced chemical equations in Chemistry and perfect labeled diagrams in Biology.

Relate theoretical concepts to real world applications, like using Biology diagrams to explain digestion processes.

Mathematics: Strengthen Precision Through Practise

Dedicate time to solving a variety of problems from textbooks and supplementary materials.

Time-bound mock tests are essential for improving speed and accuracy.

Focus on practical problems like geometry-based constructions or algebraic proofs to build analytical skills.

Social Science: Map the Syllabus for Better Retention

Break the syllabus into smaller, manageable segments, such as dividing History chapters chronologically or grouping Geography topics by themes.

Use graphic organisers or flowcharts to connect significant events or geographical features.

Highlight and memorise keywords like constitutional terms or environmental phenomena.

Languages: Mastering Articulation and Literary Expression

Build fluency by reading comprehension passages and identifying patterns in CBSE sample papers.

Practise drafting essays, letters, and analytical summaries with clear introductions and conclusions.

Delve deeper into literary themes, character analysis, and poetic devices to enrich interpretative responses.

Excelling in CBSE class 10 exams is a blend of clarity, discipline, and strategic preparation. These exams are not merely a test of knowledge but a platform to develop critical skills like time management and analytical thinking. Always adhere to the prescribed word limit in answers, ensuring precision and relevance.

By leveraging these expert strategies and staying consistent, students can approach their exams with confidence and achieve their best possible outcomes.

Meghna Ghoshal is the Principal of Aditya Academy Senior Secondary, Dum Dum, West Bengal. With 18 years of experience in education, Ghoshal is a dedicated academic leader and career counsellor. She has worked with prestigious institutions across India, specialising in student placements, career guidance, and fostering academic excellence.