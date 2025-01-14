Board Exams 2025

DHSE Kerala Plus 1, Plus 2 Model Exam Dates 2025 Announced

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2025
16:16 PM

File Image

Summary
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially released the class 11 (Plus 1) and class 12 (Plus 2) model exam date sheet for 2025.
Students appearing for the first-year or second-year higher secondary model exams can access the detailed schedule on the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially released the class 11 (Plus 1) and class 12 (Plus 2) model exam date sheet for 2025. The model exams are scheduled to take place from February 17 to February 21, 2025. Students appearing for the first-year or second-year higher secondary model exams can access the detailed schedule on the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the exams will be conducted in two shifts:

  • Morning shift: 9.30AM to 12.15PM
  • Afternoon shift: 2PM to 4.45PM
Practical Exam Details

The practical tests for class 11 and class 12 will also be conducted in two shifts:

  • Morning shift: 9.30AM to 11.45AM
  • Afternoon shift: 2PM to 4.15PM

For the Biology exam, the timings will be from 2PM to 4.25PM, which includes a 25-minute cool-off period. Students will be given 10 minutes of preparation time for Zoology and 15 minutes for Botany. The music exam will take place between 2PM and 3.45PM.

DHSE Kerala Class 11 Model Exam Schedule 2025

  • February 17, 2025: Part II Languages, Computer Science, and Information Technology
  • February 17, 2025: Part I English
  • February 18, 2025: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
  • February 18, 2025: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature
  • February 19, 2025: Economics, Electronic Systems
  • February 19, 2025: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
  • February 20, 2025: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
  • February 20, 2025: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
  • February 21, 2025: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
DHSE Kerala Class 12 Model Exam Schedule 2025

  • February 17, 2025: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
  • February 17, 2025: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
  • February 18, 2025: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
  • February 18, 2025: Economics, Electronic Systems
  • February 19, 2025: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
  • February 19, 2025: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature
  • February 20, 2025: Part I English
  • February 20, 2025: Part II Languages, Computer Science, and Information Technology
  • February 21, 2025: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

Students are advised to download the complete schedule and prepare accordingly.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2025
16:17 PM
Board Exams 2025 board exams
