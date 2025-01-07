TBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Schedule, Application Deadlines Out

Summary The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially released the schedule for the Madhyamik (class 10) and Higher Secondary (class 12) board examinations for 2025. The exams will begin on February 24 and February 25, respectively.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially released the schedule for the Madhyamik (class 10) and Higher Secondary (class 12) board examinations for 2025. The exams will begin on February 24 and February 25, respectively.

All regular and external candidates must submit their forms between January 10 and January 31 by 5PM. Candidates appearing for continuing, compartmental, external continuing, single-subject, or improvement categories are required to complete their applications by January 15.

Key Guidelines for Application Submission

Candidates who missed their Internal Assessment (IA) or practical marks should mark their practical section as ‘A’ in the application form. External candidates are exempted from the IA or practical section and can proceed directly to fee payment. Application submission requires verification of subject marks, practical marks, photographs, and signatures by the school head. Changes to practical marks will not be allowed after final submission.

School heads must submit verification reports of all applications to TBSE by February 1 at 5PM.

Examination Schedule

The class 12 examinations will commence with the English paper on February 24, followed by subjects like Chemistry, Business Studies, and Mathematics in March. The class 10 exams will begin with English on February 28 and continue with major subjects like Social Science, Mathematics, and Science in March.

Madrassa Examination DetailsThe Madrassa Fazil and Alim exams will also begin on February 24 and February 25, respectively, covering subjects such as Islamic Studies, History, and Theology through mid-March.