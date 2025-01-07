SBI

Last Chance to Apply for State Bank of India Clerk Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2025
13:21 PM

File Image

Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration process for Clerk posts on January 7, 2025. Aspirants seeking to apply for the Junior Associate positions can apply online through the official website at sbi.co.in. The registration process, which began on December 17, 2024, aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across the organisation.

Application Process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024

  1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Careers’ link on the homepage.
  3. Navigate to the ‘Current Openings’ section.
  4. Select the SBI Junior Associate recruitment link.
  5. Click on ‘Apply Online’, complete the registration process, and log in.
  6. Fill out the application form and pay the applicable fee.
  7. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
SBI Clerk Recruitment Examination Schedule 2024

The recruitment process will consist of a preliminary examination in February 2025, followed by the main examination in March/ April 2025.

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024

  • Educational Qualification: A Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) holders must ensure their passing date is on or before December 31, 2024.
  • Age Limit: Candidates must be between 20 to 28 years of age as of April 1, 2024. Birthdates should fall between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004 (both inclusive).

Application Fees for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024

  • General/ OBC/ EWS: INR 750
  • SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XS/ DXS: Exempted
Last updated on 07 Jan 2025
13:23 PM
SBI SBI recruitment
