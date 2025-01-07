IAF Agniveervayu 2025: How to Apply, Eligibility, Exam Details

Summary The Indian Air Force (IAF) has commenced the application process for the Agniveervayu 2025 recruitment under the Agnipath scheme today, January 7, 2025. Aspiring candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has commenced the application process for the Agniveervayu 2025 recruitment under the Agnipath scheme today, January 7, 2025. Aspiring candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The application window will remain open until January 27, 2025.

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for Agniveervayu 2025

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Click on the 'Agniveervayu Intake' link on the homepage.

Register and log in using the registration ID and password.

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for Agniveervayu 2025

Educational Qualification

For Science Subjects:

Candidates must have passed the Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English, securing at least 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English.

OR

Hold a three-year diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) with 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English in either the diploma or Matriculation.

OR

Passed a two-year vocational course with Physics and Mathematics, achieving a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English.

For Other Streams/ Subjects:

Passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent Examination in any stream with 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English.

OR

Completed a two-year vocational course with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be unmarried and born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2008 (both dates inclusive). Candidates are required to stay unmarried throughout the four-year engagement period.

Application Fee for Agniveervayu 2025

An examination fee of INR 550 plus applicable GST must be paid during the application process.

Recruitment Process for Agniveervayu 2025

The selection process includes three phases:

Phase 1 – An online examination commencing on March 22, 2025.

Phase 2 – A Physical Fitness Test (PFT) for shortlisted candidates.

Phase 3 – A comprehensive medical examination.