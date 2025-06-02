TJEE 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Soon - PCB, PCM Common Merit Lists and Key Dates

Summary The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is all set to begin the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 counselling registration process on June 4, 2025. The registration will be conducted through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is all set to begin the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 counselling registration process on June 4, 2025. Candidates who have successfully cleared the TJEE 2025 will be required to complete their online counselling registration by June 8, 2025, to participate in the seat allotment process. The registration will be conducted through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

As per the official announcement, candidates will need to log in using their individual Registration ID and Password to access the counselling portal. After logging in, applicants must fill out the counselling form and upload the necessary supporting documents. The board has additionally clarified that no fee will be charged for either the online registration or the counselling process this year. TBJEE has also issued a clear directive stating that failure to complete the registration and document upload within the stipulated dates will disqualify candidates from participating in the counselling.

Alongside this, the board has released a common merit list for both the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups. These merit lists, prepared based on candidates' performance in the TJEE 2025 exam, will be used for allotting seats under both the state and central pool quotas. The PCM merit list includes 1,989 candidates, while the PCB merit list features 4,332 candidates, with detailed information such as their merit positions, roll numbers, categories, and quotas.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the notification, PCB group counselling will be conducted before the PCM group. Seats in various professional courses will be allocated to eligible candidates based on their rank positions in the merit list and the preferences submitted during counselling. Following the seat allotment, candidates will need to download their selection letters, which are to be presented to the respective departments for collecting their nomination letters for admission.

The TBJEE also reminded candidates that all seat allotments will be provisional and subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria and the verification of original documents at the time of admission to the allotted institutes. The TJEE 2025 results were previously declared on May 27, 2025, with 1,989 candidates appearing for the PCM exam and 4,332 candidates for the PCB exam out of 5,296 registered applicants.