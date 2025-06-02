TJEE 2025

TJEE 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Soon - PCB, PCM Common Merit Lists and Key Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2025
13:47 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is all set to begin the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 counselling registration process on June 4, 2025.
The registration will be conducted through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is all set to begin the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 counselling registration process on June 4, 2025. Candidates who have successfully cleared the TJEE 2025 will be required to complete their online counselling registration by June 8, 2025, to participate in the seat allotment process. The registration will be conducted through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

As per the official announcement, candidates will need to log in using their individual Registration ID and Password to access the counselling portal. After logging in, applicants must fill out the counselling form and upload the necessary supporting documents. The board has additionally clarified that no fee will be charged for either the online registration or the counselling process this year. TBJEE has also issued a clear directive stating that failure to complete the registration and document upload within the stipulated dates will disqualify candidates from participating in the counselling.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Issued - Download Hall Tickets Now from Regional RRB Websites
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Issued - Download Hall Tickets Now from Regional RRB Websites

Alongside this, the board has released a common merit list for both the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups. These merit lists, prepared based on candidates' performance in the TJEE 2025 exam, will be used for allotting seats under both the state and central pool quotas. The PCM merit list includes 1,989 candidates, while the PCB merit list features 4,332 candidates, with detailed information such as their merit positions, roll numbers, categories, and quotas.

ADVERTISEMENT
WB’s Devdutta Majhi Shines Again - Tops Female Category in JEE Advanced 2025, Bags AIR 16!
WB’s Devdutta Majhi Shines Again - Tops Female Category in JEE Advanced 2025, Bags AIR 16!

According to the notification, PCB group counselling will be conducted before the PCM group. Seats in various professional courses will be allocated to eligible candidates based on their rank positions in the merit list and the preferences submitted during counselling. Following the seat allotment, candidates will need to download their selection letters, which are to be presented to the respective departments for collecting their nomination letters for admission.

The TBJEE also reminded candidates that all seat allotments will be provisional and subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria and the verification of original documents at the time of admission to the allotted institutes. The TJEE 2025 results were previously declared on May 27, 2025, with 1,989 candidates appearing for the PCM exam and 4,332 candidates for the PCB exam out of 5,296 registered applicants.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2025
13:48 PM
TJEE 2025 TBJEE Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Counselling Registration
Similar stories
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Issues Official Notice Regarding Postponement of NEET PG 2025- Fresh Dates Soon

Joint Seat Allocation Authority

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in- Last Date to Apply is J. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Slip to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in - All Updates

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Begins Registration for AFCAT 2025 Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Issues Official Notice Regarding Postponement of NEET PG 2025- Fresh Dates Soon

Joint Seat Allocation Authority

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in- Last Date to Apply is J. . .

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers List – Rajit Gupta Tops; Devdutta Majhi Leads in Female C. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Slip to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in - All Updates

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Begins Registration for AFCAT 2025 Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

HTET

Board of School Education, Haryana Reopens HTET 2024 Registration for Level 1, 2 and . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality