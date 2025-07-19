Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO Registration 2025 Begins for Grade II/Executive Posts - Direct Application Link

Posted on 19 Jul 2025
17:36 PM

File Image

Summary
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has opened the ACIO 2025 registration window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive.
Interested candidates can apply through the official websites — mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in — until August 10, 2025.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has opened the ACIO 2025 registration window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites — mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in — until August 10, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,717 vacancies for Grade II/Executive posts.

Candidates wishing to apply must meet the eligibility requirements, which include holding a graduate degree from a recognised university. The age criteria for applicants is set between 18 and 27 years as of August 10, 2025, with permissible age relaxations for candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

Application Key Dates

  • Last date for application submission: August 10, 2025
  • Last date for fee payment: August 12, 2025

Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website.
  2. Select the “IB ACIO Grade II/Executive 2025 Recruitment” link.
  3. Complete registration to fill out the application form.
  4. Upload the required documents.
  5. Pay the application fee.
  6. Submit and download the same for future reference.

Application Fee

  • General/EWS/OBC (Male): ₹550 + ₹100 (exam fee) = ₹650
  • General/EWS/OBC (Female): ₹550
  • SC/ST Candidates: ₹550

Applicants must visit the official website regularly for updates regarding the exam schedule and admit cards.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 19 Jul 2025
17:37 PM
Intelligence Bureau (IB) IB ACIO Exam 2025 Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment Registration
