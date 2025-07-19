IB ACIO Registration 2025 Begins for Grade II/Executive Posts - Direct Application Link

Summary The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has opened the ACIO 2025 registration window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites — mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in — until August 10, 2025.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has opened the ACIO 2025 registration window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites — mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in — until August 10, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,717 vacancies for Grade II/Executive posts.

Candidates wishing to apply must meet the eligibility requirements, which include holding a graduate degree from a recognised university. The age criteria for applicants is set between 18 and 27 years as of August 10, 2025, with permissible age relaxations for candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

Application Key Dates

Last date for application submission: August 10, 2025

Last date for fee payment: August 12, 2025

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website. Select the “IB ACIO Grade II/Executive 2025 Recruitment” link. Complete registration to fill out the application form. Upload the required documents. Pay the application fee. Submit and download the same for future reference.

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC (Male): ₹550 + ₹100 (exam fee) = ₹650

General/EWS/OBC (Female): ₹550

SC/ST Candidates: ₹550

Applicants must visit the official website regularly for updates regarding the exam schedule and admit cards.

