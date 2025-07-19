NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Out - Link and Reporting Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jul 2025
18:11 PM

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET MDS counselling 2025 second round final seat allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result.
Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on July 18, candidates were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC through email until today, July 19.

Steps to Check the Final Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘MDS’ tab.
  • Click on the ‘Final Result for Round II’ link.
  • The result will be displayed in a PDF format.
  • View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

Recently, MCC published the final seat matrix for this round and classified them under virtual vacancy, newly added and clear vacancy seats.

The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated institutes, specialisations, rank, and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes between July 19 and July 27, 2025.

Candidates who have secured seats in this round must complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission, within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

Find the direct seat allotment result here.

Last updated on 19 Jul 2025
18:29 PM
