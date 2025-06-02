RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Issued - Download Hall Tickets Now from Regional RRB Websites

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the admit cards for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Examinations 2025. Candidates appearing for the graduate-level CBT 1 exam can now check and download their hall tickets from the respective regional RRB official websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the admit cards for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Examinations 2025. Candidates appearing for the graduate-level CBT 1 exam can now check and download their hall tickets from the respective regional RRB official websites.

Steps to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB.

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the admit card for further use.

According to the official notification, the RRB NTPC 2025 admit cards will be made available four days before the exam date. The website states, “Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.” Additionally, the link for viewing the exam city & date and downloading the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates has already been activated for specific exams.

The RRB NTPC 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 will be conducted for 90 minutes and will feature a total of 100 questions. These will be distributed as 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning. Each question carries 1 mark, and there will be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every incorrect answer.

Following CBT 1, the recruitment process will proceed with CBT 2, a Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (as applicable), and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 posts, out of which 8,113 are for graduate-level candidates and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level candidates.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates regarding exam city intimation and admit card availability.