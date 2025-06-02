RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Issued - Download Hall Tickets Now from Regional RRB Websites

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2025
12:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the admit cards for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Examinations 2025.
Candidates appearing for the graduate-level CBT 1 exam can now check and download their hall tickets from the respective regional RRB official websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the admit cards for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Examinations 2025. Candidates appearing for the graduate-level CBT 1 exam can now check and download their hall tickets from the respective regional RRB official websites.

Steps to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the admit card for further use.

WB’s Devdutta Majhi Shines Again - Tops Female Category in JEE Advanced 2025, Bags AIR 16!
WB’s Devdutta Majhi Shines Again - Tops Female Category in JEE Advanced 2025, Bags AIR 16!

According to the official notification, the RRB NTPC 2025 admit cards will be made available four days before the exam date. The website states, “Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.” Additionally, the link for viewing the exam city & date and downloading the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates has already been activated for specific exams.

The RRB NTPC 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 will be conducted for 90 minutes and will feature a total of 100 questions. These will be distributed as 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning. Each question carries 1 mark, and there will be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every incorrect answer.

JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers List – Rajit Gupta Tops; Devdutta Majhi Leads in Female Category
JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers List – Rajit Gupta Tops; Devdutta Majhi Leads in Female Category

Following CBT 1, the recruitment process will proceed with CBT 2, a Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (as applicable), and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 posts, out of which 8,113 are for graduate-level candidates and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level candidates.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates regarding exam city intimation and admit card availability.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2025
12:52 PM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) RRB Exam Admit Card
Similar stories
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Issues Official Notice Regarding Postponement of NEET PG 2025- Fresh Dates Soon

Joint Seat Allocation Authority

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in- Last Date to Apply is J. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Slip to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in - All Updates

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Begins Registration for AFCAT 2025 Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Issues Official Notice Regarding Postponement of NEET PG 2025- Fresh Dates Soon

Joint Seat Allocation Authority

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in- Last Date to Apply is J. . .

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers List – Rajit Gupta Tops; Devdutta Majhi Leads in Female C. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Slip to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in - All Updates

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Begins Registration for AFCAT 2025 Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

HTET

Board of School Education, Haryana Reopens HTET 2024 Registration for Level 1, 2 and . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality