KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Deadline Extended; Mock Allotment Likely to be Rescheduled

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the KCET 2025 Round 1 option entry deadline to July 22 (6 PM), providing additional time for candidates to prioritise their choices for undergraduate courses. The option entry process, which began on July 8, was initially scheduled to close on July 18.

Candidates can now complete or revise their course and college preferences multiple times until the extended deadline by visiting the official KEA portal — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Courses Covered and Seat Matrix

The counselling process is being conducted for a wide range of courses including engineering, veterinary sciences, agriculture, BSc nursing, BPT, BPO, dentistry, and allied health sciences. The seat matrix provided by various departments and universities is available on the KEA website to help candidates make informed decisions.

“Candidates who have not entered their preference/options can exercise the options in the order of priority,” stated the KEA in its official notice.

Mock Allotment and Seat Allotment Update

The mock allotment results were originally scheduled for July 21, followed by the option modification window from July 21 to July 24, and the Round 1 seat allotment on July 28. However, with the extension of the option entry window, revised dates for mock allotment and subsequent events are expected to be announced soon.

Candidates are advised to complete their option entry well before the deadline and regularly check the KEA website for any updates to the counselling schedule.