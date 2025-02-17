NCHM JEE 2025 Registration Extended - Revised Exam Schedule and Pattern

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025. Candidates can now submit their applications until February 28, 2025, through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration and application fee submission deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025. Candidates can now submit their applications until February 28, 2025, through the official website.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the last date of submission of online application form for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2025) ” the official notification informed.

The NCHMCT JEE 2025 exam will be held on April 27, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across various centres in India.

Exam Pattern

The paper will contain a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from five sections -

Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude - 30 questions Reasoning and Logical Deduction - 30 questions General Knowledge and Current Affairs - 30 questions English Language - 60 questions Aptitude for Service Sector - 50 questions

The marking scheme awards four marks for every correct answer, with a single mark deduction for incorrect responses. No marks will be awarded for unanswered/un-attempted questions. The total score is calculated by summing up the marks for all sections as per the marking scheme.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to the BSc Hospitality & Hotel Administration programme offered by various institutes affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT).