KTET May 2025 Notification Out on ktet.kerala.gov.in - Registration Begins Today!

Eligible candidates can fill out the KTET 2025 application form through the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2025 for Service Teachers, with online registrations set to begin from April 10 to April 19, 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the KTET 2025 application form through the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on CLAT UG 2025 Petitions - PG Hearing &amp; Result Details
Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on CLAT UG 2025 Petitions - PG Hearing &amp; Result Details

The application process will open today, and candidates are required to complete the online registration, upload necessary documents, and pay the prescribed fee within the stipulated time. As part of the process, applicants will also have to undergo application verification from April 23 to April 30, which will take place at respective District Education Offices.

The KTET 2025 May session exam is scheduled to be held on May 29 and May 30, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download their KTET admit cards from May 20, 2025, onwards. The hall ticket will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and shift, examination centre, and guidelines to be followed on the day of the test.

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins for Foreign, OCI/PIO Candidates - All Details
JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins for Foreign, OCI/PIO Candidates - All Details

The KTET notification also outlines key information about eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and syllabus for different categories. This exam plays a critical role in assessing the teaching aptitude of service teachers and ensuring that they meet the standards required to teach in schools governed by the Kerala Government.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying and ensure all personal and academic information provided during registration is accurate to avoid disqualification during the verification process.

Read the detailed notice here.

