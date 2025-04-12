Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2025 Announced - Toppers List and Pass Percentages

Summary The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has officially announced the Assam Board Class 10 Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Matric examination can now check their results online at the official website of SEBA Assam.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has officially announced the Assam Board Class 10 Result 2025, bringing an end to the wait for thousands of students across the state. Candidates who appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Matric examination can now check their results online at the official website of SEBA Assam — sebaonline.org.

Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 63.98%, with boys outperforming girls yet again. The pass percentage for male candidates is 67.59%, while female candidates recorded a pass rate of 61.09%. Students can now access their digital marksheets through the official website or the designated mobile application using their roll number and exam number for authentication.

Toppers List

The top scorer of the Assam HSLC Exam 2025 is Amishi Saikia from Jorhat, who secured 98.50%, earning the first position statewide. She is followed by Saptarswa Bordoloi of Kamrup Metropolitan with 98.33%, and Anirban Borgohain of Jorhat, who stood third with 98.17%.

The Board has clarified that the hard copy of the mark sheet and certificate will be issued to passed candidates at a later date, which will be announced in due course. However, failed candidates will not be provided a printed mark sheet automatically. If they wish to obtain it, they must apply separately at the Board office.

The result can be accessed through a few simple steps on the SEBA website. Once on the homepage, students need to click on the ‘Assam HSLC Result 2025’ link, enter their login credentials, and download their result. It is advised to keep a printed copy for future reference.

With the results now available, students and parents are encouraged to visit sebaonline.org for updates regarding mark sheet distribution and future academic processes.