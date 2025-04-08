TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 Begins - Application Link, Steps and Selection Process

Summary The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially started the registration process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025. Interested candidates can now submit their applications online through the TNUSRB's official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially started the registration process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025. Interested candidates can now submit their applications online through the TNUSRB's official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The application window will remain open until 11.59 PM on May 3, 2025, while candidates will have the option to make corrections in their submitted application forms until May 13, 2025.

Application Guide

Visit the official TNUSRB website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Select the online application option under the ‘Direct Recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police(Taluk & AR) - 2025’ section. Click on ‘apply now. ’ Complete registration to obtain login credentials. Log in and proceed to fill out the application form with the required details. Pay the examination/registration fee. Review and submit the form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who are eligible to apply for both departmental and open quota should not submit separate applications; instead, they should select the option “BOTH” in the column specified in the online application.

Registration Fee

Applicants must pay a registration fee of ₹500. Departmental candidates applying for both open and departmental quota will need to pay ₹1000. The payment can only be made online via net banking, credit/debit cards, or UPI.

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted in multiple stages, starting with a two-part written examination:

Part I: Tamil Language Eligibility Test (100 marks)

Part II: Main Written Examination

Candidates who qualify will proceed to the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Viva-Voce, and an evaluation for Special Marks.

This recruitment aims to fill 1299 regular vacancies along with 53 shortfall positions. Aspiring candidates are advised to check the official website for detailed eligibility criteria and to complete their applications well before the deadline.

Find the direct registration link here.