Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 Begins - Application Link, Steps and Selection Process

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2025
10:31 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially started the registration process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025.
Interested candidates can now submit their applications online through the TNUSRB's official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially started the registration process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025. Interested candidates can now submit their applications online through the TNUSRB's official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The application window will remain open until 11.59 PM on May 3, 2025, while candidates will have the option to make corrections in their submitted application forms until May 13, 2025.

KCET Admit Card 2025 Out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Link and Exam Details
KCET Admit Card 2025 Out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Link and Exam Details

Application Guide

  1. Visit the official TNUSRB website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
  2. Select the online application option under the ‘Direct Recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police(Taluk & AR) - 2025’ section.
  3. Click on ‘apply now. ’
  4. Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  5. Log in and proceed to fill out the application form with the required details.
  6. Pay the examination/registration fee.
  7. Review and submit the form.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who are eligible to apply for both departmental and open quota should not submit separate applications; instead, they should select the option “BOTH” in the column specified in the online application.

MHT CET 2025 Mock Test for PCB Group &amp; Other CETs Goes Live at cetcell.mahacet.org - Links
MHT CET 2025 Mock Test for PCB Group &amp; Other CETs Goes Live at cetcell.mahacet.org - Links

Registration Fee

Applicants must pay a registration fee of ₹500. Departmental candidates applying for both open and departmental quota will need to pay ₹1000. The payment can only be made online via net banking, credit/debit cards, or UPI.

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted in multiple stages, starting with a two-part written examination:

  • Part I: Tamil Language Eligibility Test (100 marks)
  • Part II: Main Written Examination

Candidates who qualify will proceed to the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Viva-Voce, and an evaluation for Special Marks.

This recruitment aims to fill 1299 regular vacancies along with 53 shortfall positions. Aspiring candidates are advised to check the official website for detailed eligibility criteria and to complete their applications well before the deadline.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2025
10:32 AM
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Recruitment sub-inspector Registration
Similar stories
MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Mock Test for PCB Group & Other CETs Goes Live at cetcell.mahacet.org - . . .

UGC

UGC Notifies New Rules for Foreign Degree Equivalence in India - Application & Key De. . .

Representative Image
JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Admit Card released by JKBOPEE on jkbopee.gov.in - Know how to download

Representative Image
class 10 exams

Goa Board Class 10 exam results declared on results.gbshsegoa.net - How to check scor. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
istock.com/dimple bhati
Education

‘Communication still top skill’

istock.com/stilletto82
Debate

Governments aren’t doing enough to fight climate change; students raise concerns

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Mock Test for PCB Group & Other CETs Goes Live at cetcell.mahacet.org - . . .

UGC

UGC Notifies New Rules for Foreign Degree Equivalence in India - Application & Key De. . .

Representative Image
class 10 exams

Goa Board Class 10 exam results declared on results.gbshsegoa.net - How to check scor. . .

Representative Image
JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Admit Card released by JKBOPEE on jkbopee.gov.in - Know how to download

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality