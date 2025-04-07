KCET Admit Card 2025 Out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Link and Exam Details

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the KCET 2025 admission ticket for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET). Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can now download their admit cards from the official KEA website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the KCET 2025 admission ticket for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET). Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can now download their admit cards from the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their registration number or login ID and password. The admit card includes vital details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, exam centre, and important exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information printed on the admit card. In case of discrepancies, they must immediately report the issue to KEA authorities.

Steps to Download KCET Admit Card 2025

Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Go to the ‘Admissions’ section and select ‘UGCET-2025. ’

Click on the link titled ‘UG Common Entrance Test- 2025 Admission Ticket Link. ’

Enter your login ID/registration number and password.

Submit the credentials and download the admit card.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

The KCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, across various test centres in Karnataka. The exam will take place in two shifts — morning shift from 10.30 AM to 11.50 AM and afternoon shift from 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM.

The registration process for KCET 2025 began on January 23 and concluded on February 18, 2025. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination hall, failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the test.

Find the direct admit card download link here.