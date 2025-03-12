AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Release Date - Check Download Steps and Passing Criteria

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
15:15 PM

Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will publish the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 result 2024 shortly.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will publish the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 result 2024 shortly. While the official result date has not been announced yet, candidates can expect it to be published shortly on the official website.

Ahead of the result declaration, BCI released the final answer key for AIBE 19 on March 6, 2025, with significant changes. A total of 28 questions have been dropped from the exam, and the final result will be calculated accordingly.

AIBE 19 Results 2024 Download Steps

Follow these steps to check your AIBE 19 results once they are announced:

  1. Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.
  2. Click on the result link on the homepage (once activated).
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. View your AIBE 19 Result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.
Candidates must achieve the following minimum scores to pass the exam:

  • General and OBC categories: 45%
  • SC, ST, and disabled candidates: 40%

The AIBE 19 exam consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), conducted for three hours. The marking scheme awards one mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Those who meet the qualifying criteria will receive the Certificate of Practice, enabling them to practice law in India.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2025
15:16 PM
AIBE 19 Exam 2024 AIBE XIX Result
