TS TET 2025 Answer Key Out - Download Link and Qualifying Marks

Summary The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Telangana Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download the paper-wise answer key by visiting the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Telangana Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download the paper-wise answer key by visiting the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

How to Download TS TET Answer Key

Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on the “Initial Key” link on the homepage.

Select the paper-wise (paper I/paper II - Mathematics and Science/paper II - Social Studies) answer keys displayed in pdf format.

Download and carefully review the answer key.

ADVERTISEMENT

Objection Window Details

Candidates can raise objections to the TS TET 2025 provisional answer key until 5 PM on January 27, 2025. To file objections, candidates must upload relevant supporting documents. After reviewing the challenges, the authorities will make necessary corrections and release the final answer key. The final results for TS TET 2025 will be announced on February 5, 2025.

The TS TET 2025 exam was conducted from January 2 to January 20 in two shifts—9 AM to 11.30 AM and 2 PM to 4.30 PM. The exam comprised two papers:

Paper I: For aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5

Paper II: For aspiring teachers of classes 6 to 8

Passing Criteria and Certification Updates

To pass the exam, candidates must meet the following minimum score requirements:

General category: 60% and above

BC category: 50% and above

SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates: 40% and above

The marks secured in TS TET are crucial as they will be considered during the recruitment process for teaching positions. The Telangana government has also announced that TS TET will be conducted annually, and the certification validity has been extended from seven years to a lifetime.

Find the direct answer key download link.