TS TET 2025

TS TET 2025 Answer Key Out - Download Link and Qualifying Marks

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jan 2025
10:14 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Telangana Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download the paper-wise answer key by visiting the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Telangana Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download the paper-wise answer key by visiting the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Hall Ticket Download Steps and Exam Details
SSC GD Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Hall Ticket Download Steps and Exam Details

How to Download TS TET Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
  • Click on the “Initial Key” link on the homepage.
  • Select the paper-wise (paper I/paper II - Mathematics and Science/paper II - Social Studies) answer keys displayed in pdf format.
  • Download and carefully review the answer key.
ADVERTISEMENT

Objection Window Details

Candidates can raise objections to the TS TET 2025 provisional answer key until 5 PM on January 27, 2025. To file objections, candidates must upload relevant supporting documents. After reviewing the challenges, the authorities will make necessary corrections and release the final answer key. The final results for TS TET 2025 will be announced on February 5, 2025.

The TS TET 2025 exam was conducted from January 2 to January 20 in two shifts—9 AM to 11.30 AM and 2 PM to 4.30 PM. The exam comprised two papers:

  • Paper I: For aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5
  • Paper II: For aspiring teachers of classes 6 to 8
AIBE 19 Result 2024 and Answer Key Release Update - Qualifying Scores
AIBE 19 Result 2024 and Answer Key Release Update - Qualifying Scores

Passing Criteria and Certification Updates

To pass the exam, candidates must meet the following minimum score requirements:

  • General category: 60% and above
  • BC category: 50% and above
  • SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates: 40% and above

The marks secured in TS TET are crucial as they will be considered during the recruitment process for teaching positions. The Telangana government has also announced that TS TET will be conducted annually, and the certification validity has been extended from seven years to a lifetime.

Find the direct answer key download link.

Last updated on 25 Jan 2025
10:15 AM
TS TET 2025 Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

Application status released for Staff Selection Commission GD Constable 2025- Details. . .

Bihar DElEd 2025

Bihar DElEd 2025 Registration Extended to January 27: How to Apply

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Revised Schedule Issued- Check Complete Details . . .

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 – Document Upload Now Mandatory; All Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier's College

SXC’s Xavotsav’25: East India’s Biggest Cultural Fest Set to Dazzle on 22-23 Ja. . .

Staff Selection Commission

Application status released for Staff Selection Commission GD Constable 2025- Details. . .

Bihar DElEd 2025

Bihar DElEd 2025 Registration Extended to January 27: How to Apply

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Revised Schedule Issued- Check Complete Details . . .

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 – Document Upload Now Mandatory; All Details

NEET PG 2024

Kerala NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Revised Dates Out: Find Schedule Here