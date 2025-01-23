AIBE 19 Result 2024 and Answer Key Release Update - Qualifying Scores

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

Posted on 23 Jan 2025
Summary
The AIBE 19 exam, held on December 22, 2024, saw the release of its provisional answer key on December 29, 2024, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 10, 2025.
Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check both the results and the final answer key on the official website.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to publish the final answer key and results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 soon. The AIBE 19 exam, held on December 22, 2024, saw the release of its provisional answer key on December 29, 2024, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check both the results and the final answer key on the official website when declared.

How to Download AIBE 19 Results 2024

Follow these steps to check your AIBE 19 results once they are announced:

  • Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on the result link on the homepage (once activated).
  • Enter your credentials on the newly opened page and submit the details.
  • View your AIBE 19 Result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.
The AIBE 19 exam consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), conducted for three hours. The marking scheme awards one mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Candidates must achieve the following minimum scores to pass the exam:

  • General and OBC categories: 45%
  • SC, ST, and disabled candidates: 40%

The exam, conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI), is a national-level selection procedure that tests the knowledge of law graduates and awards them a "Certificate of Practice," allowing them to practice as an advocate in India.

