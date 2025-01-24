SSC GD Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Hall Ticket Download Steps and Exam Details

Summary Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) website at crpf.gov.in. They must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with valid photo identification to the examination centre.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to release the SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy roles in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Once issued, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) website at crpf.gov.in.

Steps to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the “Admit Card” tab or the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage.

Choose your application region from the list of regional websites or the "Regional Offices" section.

Provide your registration number, date of birth, and other requested details.

Click on the “Submit” button. The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and verify the details.

Print and download a copy for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can also access their hall tickets via the CRPF website at crpf.gov.in. They must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with valid photo identification to the examination centre.

Recruitment Details

This recruitment drive seeks to fill 39,481 vacancies for positions in:

Border Security Force (BSF)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR)

Sepoy roles in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

Exam Dates and Pattern

The SSC GD written examination will be conducted as a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. It will include objective-type questions in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The paper comprises 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with a penalty of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers.