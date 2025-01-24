SSC

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Hall Ticket Download Steps and Exam Details

Posted on 24 Jan 2025
13:14 PM

Summary
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) website at crpf.gov.in.
They must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with valid photo identification to the examination centre.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to release the SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy roles in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Once issued, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) website at crpf.gov.in.

TANCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Exam Schedule
TANCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Exam Schedule

Steps to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Admit Card” tab or the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage.
  • Choose your application region from the list of regional websites or the "Regional Offices" section.
  • Provide your registration number, date of birth, and other requested details.
  • Click on the “Submit” button. The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and verify the details.
  • Print and download a copy for future reference.
Candidates can also access their hall tickets via the CRPF website at crpf.gov.in. They must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with valid photo identification to the examination centre.

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for Jan 28-30 Exams Out, Centres Shifted
JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for Jan 28-30 Exams Out, Centres Shifted

Recruitment Details

This recruitment drive seeks to fill 39,481 vacancies for positions in:

  • Border Security Force (BSF)
  • Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
  • Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
  • Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
  • Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
  • Secretariat Security Force (SSF)
  • Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR)
  • Sepoy roles in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

Exam Dates and Pattern

The SSC GD written examination will be conducted as a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. It will include objective-type questions in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The paper comprises 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with a penalty of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers.

Last updated on 24 Jan 2025
13:15 PM
SSC Staff Selection Commission SSC GD Constable Recruitment SSC GD 2025
