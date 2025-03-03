ATMA 2025 Result Out at atmaaims.com - Scorecard Link and Selection Steps

Summary The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025 results for the February session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, atmaaims.com.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025 results for the February session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, atmaaims.com. To access their scorecards, candidates must log in using their PID and password through the candidate portal.

How to Check ATMA 2025 Result

Visit the official website at atmaaims.com.

Click on the candidate login link on the homepage.

Enter your PID and password to log in.

Your ATMA 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

The ATMA 2025 exam, conducted on February 23, comprised 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into six sections: Analytical Reasoning Skills I, Analytical Reasoning Skills II, Verbal Skills I, Verbal Skills II, Quantitative Skills I, and Quantitative Skills II.

Each correct answer carried one mark, while 0.25 marks were deducted for every incorrect response.

ATMA 2025 Selection Process

The final selection of candidates for management programmes is based on three key evaluation stages:

Group Discussion (GD)

Written Ability Test (WAT)

Personal Interview (PI)

The ATMA exam is an entrance test for admission to postgraduate management programmes across multiple institutes in India.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.