TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download & Objection Submission Steps

Summary The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of TGCHE has officially released the provisional answer key for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the engineering, agriculture and pharmacy stream exams can now access their answer keys through the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of TGCHE has officially released the provisional answer key for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the engineering, agriculture and pharmacy stream exams can now access their answer keys through the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Alongside the provisional answer key, the university has also made available the master question paper and individual response sheets for candidates to review.

Candidates who appeared for this state-level entrance examination can now log in to the portal using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth to download both the answer key and their personal response sheets. This initiative aims to offer transparency and allow students to assess their probable scores before the final results are declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

JNTUH has also opened the window for students to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Candidates unsatisfied with any of the answers can submit their objections online until 5 PM on May 7 for the engineering stream, and until noon on May 6 for agriculture and pharmacy stream. However, it is important to note that candidates are allowed to submit objections only once. Therefore, all challenges must be compiled and submitted in a single attempt.

For the objections to be considered valid, candidates must reference the specific Question ID from their response sheet and match it accurately with the corresponding Question ID in the master question paper. Submissions without proper supporting documents or incomplete objections will not be entertained.

Following the evaluation of all valid objections, the final answer keys will be published before announcing the results of TS EAMCET 2025.