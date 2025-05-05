NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Answer Key Update - Marking Scheme and Result Release Date

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2025
15:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the response sheets and provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 very soon.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the NEET UG response sheet and answer key from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the response sheets and provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 very soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the NEET UG response sheet and answer key from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode on May 4 from 2 PM to 5 PM.

NEET UG - NMC Cancels Admission of 14 and Orders Suspension of 26 Students, NTA Debars 42!
NEET UG - NMC Cancels Admission of 14 and Orders Suspension of 26 Students, NTA Debars 42!

Once the answer key is released, the NTA will also open the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge the provisional answers by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200 per challenged answer. Supporting documents must be uploaded to justify each challenge, and any objection filed without proper evidence or via unofficial channels will not be entertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the objection window closes, subject experts will review the challenges. Based on their recommendations, the final answer key will be prepared, which will serve as the basis for the NEET UG 2025 result announcement. Candidates will not be able to challenge the final answer key once published.

According to the official information bulletin, the tentative result declaration is scheduled latest by June 14, 2025.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Notification Out - Registration from May 14 at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET 2025 Notification Out - Registration from May 14 at upsssc.gov.in

Marking Scheme

To estimate their scores, candidates can match their responses with the official answer key. Each correct answer fetches 4 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer. Unanswered questions do not carry any marks.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the release of the answer key and response sheet, along with important dates related to result announcements and further steps in the admission process.

Last updated on 05 May 2025
15:17 PM
NEET UG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) Answer Key
Similar stories
UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET 2025 Notification Out - Registration from May 14 at upsssc.gov.in

GSEB

GSEB HSC Result 2025 Out at gseb.org - Download Link and Stream Wise Pass Percentage

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 OUT; 91.88 % Students Pass Exams, Girls Outshine Boys

NEET UG 2024

NEET UG - NMC Cancels Admission of 14 and Orders Suspension of 26 Students, NTA Debar. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
18 Under 18 Awards

Table Tennis Prodigy Ankolika Chakraborty Bags 18 Under 18 Award 2025, Aims for Olymp. . .

UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET 2025 Notification Out - Registration from May 14 at upsssc.gov.in

GSEB

GSEB HSC Result 2025 Out at gseb.org - Download Link and Stream Wise Pass Percentage

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 OUT; 91.88 % Students Pass Exams, Girls Outshine Boys

NEET UG 2024

NEET UG - NMC Cancels Admission of 14 and Orders Suspension of 26 Students, NTA Debar. . .

VITEEE 2025

VITEEE Result 2025 Out on vit.ac.in - Link, Counselling Dates & Registration Eligibil. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality