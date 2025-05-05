NEET UG 2025 Answer Key Update - Marking Scheme and Result Release Date

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the response sheets and provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 very soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the NEET UG response sheet and answer key from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the response sheets and provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 very soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the NEET UG response sheet and answer key from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode on May 4 from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Once the answer key is released, the NTA will also open the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge the provisional answers by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200 per challenged answer. Supporting documents must be uploaded to justify each challenge, and any objection filed without proper evidence or via unofficial channels will not be entertained.

After the objection window closes, subject experts will review the challenges. Based on their recommendations, the final answer key will be prepared, which will serve as the basis for the NEET UG 2025 result announcement. Candidates will not be able to challenge the final answer key once published.

According to the official information bulletin, the tentative result declaration is scheduled latest by June 14, 2025.

Marking Scheme

To estimate their scores, candidates can match their responses with the official answer key. Each correct answer fetches 4 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer. Unanswered questions do not carry any marks.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the release of the answer key and response sheet, along with important dates related to result announcements and further steps in the admission process.