KTET May and June 2025 Exam Dates Revised- Know Updated Schedule Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
15:48 PM

Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check the notice by visiting the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET June 2025 admit card will be issued on August 14

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan postponed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May and June 2025 sessions. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check the notice by visiting the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, the KTET May 2025 exam, which was scheduled for in-service teachers, will now be held on September 11, 2025. The KTET June 2025 exam will be conducted on September 18 and 19, 2025.

“KTET May 2025 (For Service Teachers Only) – Exam postponed to 11 September 2025. KTET June 2025 – Exam postponed to 18 and 19 September 2025,” read the notice on the official website.

KTET June 2025 admit card will be issued on August 14. Initially, the KTET June 2025 exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 23 and 24. The exam will be conducted in two sessions each day. The morning session will take place from shift 1 from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
15:49 PM
