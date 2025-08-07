UPMSP Declares UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result 2025- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates can check the UP board 10th, 12th compartment results on the board's official website, results.upmsp.edu.in The UP Board Compartment Exam for Class 10 and 12 students were held on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in two shifts - the first shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM, and the second shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Compartment examination results, 2025. Candidates can check the UP board 10th, 12th compartment results on the board's official website, results.upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board Compartment Exam for Class 10 and 12 students were held on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in two shifts - the first shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM, and the second shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. In the first shift, Class 10 students appeared for their exams while Class 12 students appeared for their exams in the second shift.

As per the official data, 46,391 students registered for the compartment exams, of whom 43,510 (94 per cent) appeared. For Class 10 compartment exams, 19,150 out of 20,768 registered candidates (92.21 per cent) were present while for the Class 12 compartment exams, 24,360 out of 25,623 registered students (95.07 per cent) appeared.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 annual exam results were declared on April 25, 2025.

UP Board 10, 12 Compartment Exam Result 2025: Direct Link