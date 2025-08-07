UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Declares UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result 2025- Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
16:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can check the UP board 10th, 12th compartment results on the board's official website, results.upmsp.edu.in
The UP Board Compartment Exam for Class 10 and 12 students were held on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in two shifts - the first shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM, and the second shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Compartment examination results, 2025. Candidates can check the UP board 10th, 12th compartment results on the board's official website, results.upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board Compartment Exam for Class 10 and 12 students were held on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in two shifts - the first shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM, and the second shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. In the first shift, Class 10 students appeared for their exams while Class 12 students appeared for their exams in the second shift.

As per the official data, 46,391 students registered for the compartment exams, of whom 43,510 (94 per cent) appeared. For Class 10 compartment exams, 19,150 out of 20,768 registered candidates (92.21 per cent) were present while for the Class 12 compartment exams, 24,360 out of 25,623 registered students (95.07 per cent) appeared.

ADVERTISEMENT

UP Board Class 10 and 12 annual exam results were declared on April 25, 2025.

UP Board 10, 12 Compartment Exam Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
16:33 PM
UP Board Exam 2025 compartment exams Results out class 10 exams Class 12
Similar stories
TS DOST 2025

TS DOST 2025 Seat Allotment Result For Special Phase Declared- Direct Link Here

KTET

KTET May and June 2025 Exam Dates Revised- Know Updated Schedule Inside

AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 - City Slip Released by IAF; Download Link and Key Dates

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS DOST 2025

TS DOST 2025 Seat Allotment Result For Special Phase Declared- Direct Link Here

KTET

KTET May and June 2025 Exam Dates Revised- Know Updated Schedule Inside

AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 - City Slip Released by IAF; Download Link and Key Dates

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

WBCAP 2025

WBCAP 2025 - Category Info Submission Deadline Extended for UG Admissions! Submit Now

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality