TS DOST 2025 Seat Allotment Result For Special Phase Declared- Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
15:55 PM

The Degree Online Services, Telangana issued TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result for special phase on August 6, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for special phase can check the results when out on the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the online self-reporting by the special phase seats allotted students can be done from August 6 to August 8, 2025. Candidates can report to the colleges where seats are allotted from August 6 to August 8, 2025. The special phase registration commenced on July 25 and concluded on August 2, 2025. The entry of web options was done from July 25 to August 3, 2025.

TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
15:56 PM
TS DOST 2025 seat allotment Results out
