AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 - City Slip Released by IAF; Download Link and Key Dates

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the exam city and date details for the AFCAT 2 Exam 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check their allotted exam city and date by logging into the official website, afcat.cdac.in, using their email ID and password. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24, with August 25 reserved as a backup day.

The AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025 was made available today, August 7, 2025, through the candidate login portal. This slip enables candidates to identify the city where their examination will be conducted. Applicants are strongly advised to verify all the personal details mentioned in the slip, such as their name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, gender, photograph, and signature. In case of any discrepancies, the Indian Air Force has provided a correction window which is open from August 7 to August 9, 2025 (till 5 pm).

The correction facility allows candidates to make necessary edits in specific fields including spelling errors in the name, incorrect date of birth or Aadhaar number, gender, category, contact information, and educational qualifications. Candidates must complete all required changes before the deadline, as no modifications will be permitted after August 9, 2025.

Additionally, the AFCAT 2 admit card is expected to be released today, August 7. Once available, it can be downloaded from the official website via the candidate login portal.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated and complete all necessary steps in time to ensure a smooth examination process.

Find the direct exam city slip download link here.