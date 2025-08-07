AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 - City Slip Released by IAF; Download Link and Key Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
15:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the exam city and date details for the AFCAT 2 Exam 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check their allotted exam city and date by logging into the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the exam city and date details for the AFCAT 2 Exam 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check their allotted exam city and date by logging into the official website, afcat.cdac.in, using their email ID and password. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24, with August 25 reserved as a backup day.

The AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025 was made available today, August 7, 2025, through the candidate login portal. This slip enables candidates to identify the city where their examination will be conducted. Applicants are strongly advised to verify all the personal details mentioned in the slip, such as their name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, gender, photograph, and signature. In case of any discrepancies, the Indian Air Force has provided a correction window which is open from August 7 to August 9, 2025 (till 5 pm).

The correction facility allows candidates to make necessary edits in specific fields including spelling errors in the name, incorrect date of birth or Aadhaar number, gender, category, contact information, and educational qualifications. Candidates must complete all required changes before the deadline, as no modifications will be permitted after August 9, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the AFCAT 2 admit card is expected to be released today, August 7. Once available, it can be downloaded from the official website via the candidate login portal.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated and complete all necessary steps in time to ensure a smooth examination process.

Find the direct exam city slip download link here.

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
15:22 PM
AFCAT 2025 Indian Air Force (IAF) AFCAT exam city allotment
Similar stories
Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today - Application Edit to Open So. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised- Registration Extended Till Tomor. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

WBCAP 2025

WBCAP 2025 - Category Info Submission Deadline Extended for UG Admissions! Submit Now

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today - Application Edit to Open So. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised- Registration Extended Till Tomor. . .

Shri Shikshaytan School junior yoga day celebrations 2025
Yoga

Strike a pose, breathe deep

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality