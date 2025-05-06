MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Out at megresults.nic.in - Find Link and Toppers List

Summary The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations. According to officials, a total of more than 29,000 candidates appeared for the examinations across various streams.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, with over 24,000 students successfully clearing the crucial state board exams this year. According to officials, a total of more than 29,000 candidates appeared for the examinations across various streams.

Thanks to the adoption of digital initiatives, MBOSE was able to announce the results earlier than usual. The exams were conducted for three primary streams — Arts, Science, and Commerce — along with the vocational stream.

Toppers List

In the Science stream, Saptarshi Bhattacharjee of Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School clinched the top spot by scoring an impressive 483 marks. Close behind, Darishana Roychoudhury and Shweta Sharma from St Anthony's Higher Secondary School secured the second and third positions with 477 and 473 marks respectively.

The Arts stream saw a tie for the first position, with Albert Mate and Idawanplishisha Swer from St Edmund's Higher Secondary School both achieving 455 marks. Nelly Mary Khymdeit of St Paul's Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh, and Safilia Wahlang of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School claimed the second and third spots.

In the Commerce stream, Disha Chokhani from St Anthony's Higher Secondary School topped the charts with 481 marks. She was followed by Nshan Talukdar and Dipankar Barua of Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School, who secured the second and third places with 476 and 468 marks respectively.

Congratulating the students, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma shared a message on X, expressing satisfaction over the pass percentages — 82.05% in Arts, 82.94% in Science, and 81.28% in Commerce — reflecting the combined efforts of students, teachers, and parents. He also extended best wishes to schools that achieved commendable results.

This year, a total of 22,835 students appeared in the Arts stream, 3,922 in Science, and 2,501 in Commerce, along with 20 vocational stream students.

Find the direct result link here.