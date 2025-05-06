Meghalaya Board of School Education

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Out at megresults.nic.in - Find Link and Toppers List

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2025
09:45 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.
According to officials, a total of more than 29,000 candidates appeared for the examinations across various streams.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, with over 24,000 students successfully clearing the crucial state board exams this year. According to officials, a total of more than 29,000 candidates appeared for the examinations across various streams.

Thanks to the adoption of digital initiatives, MBOSE was able to announce the results earlier than usual. The exams were conducted for three primary streams — Arts, Science, and Commerce — along with the vocational stream.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 - Board Warns About Fake Notice Circulating; Expected Dates Soon
CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 - Board Warns About Fake Notice Circulating; Expected Dates Soon

Toppers List

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Science stream, Saptarshi Bhattacharjee of Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School clinched the top spot by scoring an impressive 483 marks. Close behind, Darishana Roychoudhury and Shweta Sharma from St Anthony's Higher Secondary School secured the second and third positions with 477 and 473 marks respectively.

The Arts stream saw a tie for the first position, with Albert Mate and Idawanplishisha Swer from St Edmund's Higher Secondary School both achieving 455 marks. Nelly Mary Khymdeit of St Paul's Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh, and Safilia Wahlang of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School claimed the second and third spots.

In the Commerce stream, Disha Chokhani from St Anthony's Higher Secondary School topped the charts with 481 marks. She was followed by Nshan Talukdar and Dipankar Barua of Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School, who secured the second and third places with 476 and 468 marks respectively.

Kolkata’s Srijani Scripts ISC History with 400/400 — Shares Secrets Behind the Perfect 100%
Kolkata’s Srijani Scripts ISC History with 400/400 — Shares Secrets Behind the Perfect 100%

Congratulating the students, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma shared a message on X, expressing satisfaction over the pass percentages — 82.05% in Arts, 82.94% in Science, and 81.28% in Commerce — reflecting the combined efforts of students, teachers, and parents. He also extended best wishes to schools that achieved commendable results.

This year, a total of 22,835 students appeared in the Arts stream, 3,922 in Science, and 2,501 in Commerce, along with 20 vocational stream students.

Find the direct result link here.

Last updated on 06 May 2025
09:46 AM
Meghalaya Board of School Education Result Class 12
Similar stories
WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download & Objection Submission. . .

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card Expected Tomorrow- Check Details Here

Bank exams

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 vacancies at bankofbaroda.in- Read det. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download & Objection Submission. . .

Sreejato Sutar, Aishika, Gayatri
board exams

Winning at life and exams

istock.com/andreypopov
Education

SPATIAL studies

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card Expected Tomorrow- Check Details Here

Bank exams

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 vacancies at bankofbaroda.in- Read det. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality