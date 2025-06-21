TS ICET Answer Key 2025 Out at icet.tgche.ac.in - Find Download & Objection Submission Link

Summary Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TGCHE, has released the preliminary answer key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ICET) 2025. Candidates can now download the provisional answer key PDFs directly from the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in.

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TGCHE, has released the preliminary answer key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ICET) 2025. Candidates can now download the provisional answer key PDFs directly from the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in.

Alongside the provisional answer key, the university has also made available the master question paper and individual response sheets for candidates to review.

Candidates who appeared for this state-level entrance examination can now log in to the portal using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth to download both the answer key and their personal response sheets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has also opened the window for students to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Candidates unsatisfied with any of the answers can submit their objections online until 5 PM on June 26.

However, it is important to note that candidates are allowed to submit objections only once. Therefore, all challenges must be compiled and submitted in a single attempt.

For the objections to be considered valid, candidates must reference the specific Question ID from their response sheet and match it accurately with the corresponding Question ID in the master question paper. Submissions without proper supporting documents or incomplete objections will not be entertained.

Following the evaluation of all valid objections, the final answer keys and results will be published on July 7, 2025.

Find the direct link here: response sheet and objection submission