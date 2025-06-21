TS ICET 2025

TS ICET Answer Key 2025 Out at icet.tgche.ac.in - Find Download & Objection Submission Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jun 2025
14:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TGCHE, has released the preliminary answer key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ICET) 2025.
Candidates can now download the provisional answer key PDFs directly from the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in.

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TGCHE, has released the preliminary answer key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ICET) 2025. Candidates can now download the provisional answer key PDFs directly from the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in.

Alongside the provisional answer key, the university has also made available the master question paper and individual response sheets for candidates to review.

Madhyamik 2026 Selection Test Dates OUT: WBBSE Issues Summative Schedule for Classes 6-10
Madhyamik 2026 Selection Test Dates OUT: WBBSE Issues Summative Schedule for Classes 6-10

Candidates who appeared for this state-level entrance examination can now log in to the portal using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth to download both the answer key and their personal response sheets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has also opened the window for students to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Candidates unsatisfied with any of the answers can submit their objections online until 5 PM on June 26.

However, it is important to note that candidates are allowed to submit objections only once. Therefore, all challenges must be compiled and submitted in a single attempt.

RRB NTPC 2025 Exams Rescheduled! Check Revised Updates
RRB NTPC 2025 Exams Rescheduled! Check Revised Updates

For the objections to be considered valid, candidates must reference the specific Question ID from their response sheet and match it accurately with the corresponding Question ID in the master question paper. Submissions without proper supporting documents or incomplete objections will not be entertained.

Following the evaluation of all valid objections, the final answer keys and results will be published on July 7, 2025.

Find the direct link here: response sheet and objection submission

Last updated on 21 Jun 2025
14:49 PM
TS ICET 2025 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test Answer Key
Similar stories
Bihar police

CSBC to Issue Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Shortly at csbc.bihar.gov.in- Re. . .

Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 Result OUT at upsc.gov.in- Check List of Qualified Candidates H. . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

UGC NET 2025 City Allotment Slip OUT for June 26, 27 Exams- Direct Link to Download H. . .

APSCHE

APSCHE Declares AP EdCET 2025 Result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET- Direct Link Insi. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar police

CSBC to Issue Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Shortly at csbc.bihar.gov.in- Re. . .

Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 Result OUT at upsc.gov.in- Check List of Qualified Candidates H. . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

UGC NET 2025 City Allotment Slip OUT for June 26, 27 Exams- Direct Link to Download H. . .

APSCHE

APSCHE Declares AP EdCET 2025 Result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET- Direct Link Insi. . .

International Yoga Day 2025

International Yoga Day - Odisha Govt Plans for Yoga in Schools, Public Health Program. . .

UP Polytechnic

UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2025 Shortly at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality