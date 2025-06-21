Madhyamik 2026 Selection Test Dates OUT: WBBSE Issues Summative Schedule for Classes 6-10

Summary The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the schedule for the second and third summative evaluations for Classes 6 to 10, along with the selection test dates for Madhyamik Pariksha 2026. In a firm directive, WBBSE has instructed the heads of institutions to prepare their own question papers for these examinations.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the schedule for the second and third summative evaluations for Classes 6 to 10, along with the selection test dates for Madhyamik Pariksha 2026. As per the latest notification released by the board, the second summative evaluation for Classes 6 to 10 will be conducted between August 1 and August 8, 2025.

Moving ahead, the third summative evaluation for Classes 6 to 9 is slated for December 1 to December 10, 2025. For Class 10 students, schools have been granted the flexibility to conduct either the third summative evaluation or the Madhyamik selection test between November 3 and November 13, 2025.

In a firm directive, WBBSE has instructed the heads of institutions to prepare their own question papers for these examinations. The board has strictly prohibited the involvement of any external agencies or private bodies in the process of setting question papers. Each question paper must carry the name of the respective institution prominently at the top.

The board has also outlined clear guidelines for preparing these papers. Schools must follow the syllabus division, mark distribution, and the model structure of sample papers available on the official WBBSE website. The emphasis remains on designing the papers in a way that effectively assesses students based on the expected learning outcomes for each subject and class.

WBBSE has further directed school authorities to maintain a high level of accountability in conducting these examinations. Heads of institutions are responsible for ensuring that the entire evaluation process — from question paper preparation to result compilation — strictly adheres to the board’s regulations, with any deviations being subject to scrutiny and disciplinary action.

This announcement comes as part of WBBSE’s continuing efforts to uphold transparency and uniformity in the assessment process across all secondary schools in the state, ahead of the Madhyamik Pariksha 2026.

Read the official notice here.