GPAT 2026 Registration Begins - NBEMS Releases Exam Date, Application Schedule & Bulletin

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has begun the registration process and released the official information brochure for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026. The exam is scheduled to be held on March 7, 2026, as a computer-based test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MPharm programmes.

How to Apply?

Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in.

Select the GPAT option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.

Click on the application link.

Complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Log in and fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the required fee and submit.

Review and download the form for future reference.

Key Dates

The GPAT 2026 registration window will remain open until January 12, closing at 11.55 PM.

Applicants will also have the opportunity to make corrections through a series of edit windows. The first edit window will be available from January 16 to January 19, followed by a pre-final selective edit window for rectifying incorrect or deficient images from February 6 to February 9. The final selective edit window will be accessible from February 17 to February 19.

The GPAT 2026 city intimation slip and admit cards will be issued on February 24 and March 2, respectively, and the results are expected to be announced by April 7, 2026.

Find the direct registration link here.