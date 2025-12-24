NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFTEE 2026 - NTA Adds New Test Cities for Entrance Exam; Know How to Modify Preferences

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Dec 2025
13:04 PM

NTA has expanded the list of examination centres for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 by adding two new exam cities.
The online registration process for NIFTEE 2026 is currently underway and will remain open until January 6, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has expanded the list of examination centres for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 by adding two new exam cities—Vapi in Gujarat and Daman in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The decision has been taken to improve accessibility for candidates from these regions, as stated in an official notice issued by the agency.

With the inclusion of Vapi and Daman, the total number of NIFT 2026 exam cities has increased from 100 to 102. According to NTA, the expansion was carried out following a request from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to benefit candidates from the newly added locations.

The online registration process for NIFTEE 2026 is currently underway and will remain open until January 6, 2026, on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee. The NTA has also revised the application fee structure, reducing the single-paper application fee to ₹2,000 for Open, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates, while SC, ST, and PwD applicants are required to pay ₹ 500. Candidates who miss the regular application deadline will be allowed to apply during the late registration window from January 7 to January 10, by paying an additional late fee of ₹5,000, over and above the prescribed application fee.

For candidates who have already submitted their application forms and selected other examination cities, the NTA has provided a chance to modify exam city preferences during the correction window. The NIFTEE 2026 application correction facility will be available from January 12 to January 14, allowing applicants to choose the newly added exam centres if required.

As per the official schedule, the NIFT Entrance Examination 2026 will be conducted on February 8 in both computer-based test (CBT) and pen-and-paper test (PBT) modes. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA NIFT portal for the latest updates and detailed instructions related to the examination process.

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) NTA
